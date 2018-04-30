Video
Speaker John Bercow pays tribute to predecessor Michael Martin
The Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow has paid tribute to his predecessor Michael Martin who has died aged 72.
He said the Glaswegian was a "decent, public spirited man" who was a "fine campaigner".
Mr Bercow added: "[He] was a man both passionate about and proud of his roots. He also had, as many members can testify, a great sense of humour."
The ex-Labour MP, who was Speaker from 2000 to 2009, "passed away peacefully" on Sunday morning after a short illness.
