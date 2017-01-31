Shetland's Up Helly Aa viking festival
Shetland celebrates the Up Helly Aa Viking fire festival

The annual Up Helly Aa Viking fire festival has been celebrated in Shetland.

Some 60 "Vikings" paraded through Lerwick, trailed by more than 900 torchbearers known as "guizers".

The celebration culminated in the traditional burning of a galley. Mike Grundon reports from Lerwick.

  • 31 Jan 2017