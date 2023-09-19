An ambulance worker has met up with the patient who helped save his life after he had a cardiac arrest in his vehicle.

Shaun McBride was preparing to take 72-year-old Tommy Stewart from Glen O'Dee Hospital in Banchory to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary when he collapsed.

Mr Stewart - an amputee who uses a wheelchair - was strapped into the vehicle, but was able to call for help, before a nurse performed CPR.

Those involved have now had an emotional reunion two months later.