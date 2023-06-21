The full Bible has been translated into the north east Scotland dialect of Doric after a man's 17-year project.

Gordon Hay, 77, began his epic scheme in 2006 with the New Testament while still working, and finished it six years later.

The now retired Aberdeenshire solicitor has now finished the Old - or Aul in Doric - Testament translation, which was about three times longer.

The text has been published and he said he was "elated" at finishing.