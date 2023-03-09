'Everybody loved Alan' - sister of murdered Good Samaritan

The risk to a man who was murdered by a newly released remand prisoner could have been reduced the Mental Welfare Commission has concluded.

Alan Geddes was stabbed to death by Stuart Quinn in December 2019 after he let him into his Aberdeen home because he had nowhere else to stay.

Mr Geddes' sister, Sandra Geddes, said her brother was loved by everyone.

"He had a great personality, he was very generous, lots of friends, lots of people knew him. His friends' kids all called him Uncle Al and then he became a farther at a late age and that changed him.

"He wished he had known what it would feel like and he would have had kids younger."