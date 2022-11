A baby otter is being cared for after being rescued from the side of a busy road.

The otter - thought to be about a month old - was found near Monymusk in Aberdeenshire at the weekend, with traffic narrowly missing her.

Rescuers wrapped the otter in a towel and took her to safety after advice from a local animal charity.

The otter will remain at the New Arc rescue centre near Ellon for at least the next 12 months.