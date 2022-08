Wildlife experts have managed to free a Minke whale which stranded on Levenwick Beach.

NatureScot recieved the call at 07:30a following reports of a dead whale, but upon arrival found that the animal was still breathing.

Marine mammal specialists and a group of Levenwick locals managed to slide the whale back into the water using a tarpaulin, and helped it out of the shallows.

NatureScot's Karen Hall said it was a huge community effort.