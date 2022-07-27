For Pauline Sinclair, building a new home has always been her dream, but finishing it has become a nightmare.

Despite the house in Orkney being almost ready to move in to, the date of fitting her electricity meter on 8 August has been changed to next year.

She is furious, as being without power will mean spending another winter in a caravan right next to her property.

And she is not alone, as other energy customers are reporting similar difficulties with meter installations.

One builder said it could become a serious issue.