Pace on climate change needs to pick up - Alok Sharma

World leaders need to quicken the pace if they are going to fulfil their commitments made at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, its president has said.

Alok Sharma told BBC Scotland: "We had 120 world leaders here who made emotional heartfelt speeches about the need to tackle climate change, but frankly now they are going to have to deliver on the commitments that they made, and we need to ensure that over these next six months that pace quickens."