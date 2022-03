A sperm whale which had been swimming in shallow waters close to the coast of Shetland for more than a week has been guided out into the open sea.

The 13m-long (45ft) mammal is thought to have drifted in from its usual deep sea habitat about 50 miles west of the islands.

There had been fears that it would strand and die in the shallow water, but rescue teams used boats to guide the whale back out to safety.

Footage by Gary Buchan.