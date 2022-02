A man in his 30s and his teenage son were found by Braemar Mountain Rescue Team at the Sheilin' O'Mark bothy, near Loch Muick, in the Cairngorms.

Rescuers dispatched an all-terrain vehicle to bring them back safely.

Inspector Matthew Smith, Police Scotland's mountain rescue co-ordinator, said they were found "cold, tired and exhausted" at the bothy at about 19:00 on Saturday.