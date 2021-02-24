The sister of a man murdered by a newly-released prisoner has claimed warnings about the killer were ignored.

Stuart Quinn, 35, stabbed 56-year-old Alan Geddes 40 times in Aberdeen in 2019 - the day after he was freed.

Quinn had travelled to a homeless unit only to find it was shut. Father-of-one Mr Geddes let him stay in his flat but was then attacked.

Sandra Geddes, 65, told BBC Scotland News she believed her younger brother's death was "absolutely avoidable".

Scotland's justice secretary, Humza Yousaf, has now offered to meet the family to discuss their concerns.