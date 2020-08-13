'We were booked to go on the derailed train'

Media player
Angela Bestwick was booked to go on the derailed train
Angela Bestwick told BBC Scotland she was booked to go on the Aberdeen to Glasgow train that derailed near Stonehaven.
She said she was not able to get on the train due to flooding near her hotel.
13 Aug 2020
