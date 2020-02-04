RAF's new submarine hunter touches down
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

RAF's new submarine hunter plane touches down in Scotland

The first of nine new maritime patrol aircraft for the RAF has arrived at a military base in Scotland after being flown from the United States.

The £3bn fleet of P-8A Poseidons are to be stationed at RAF Lossiemouth on the Moray coast.

The first of the completed planes will operate from nearby Kinloss Barracks, a former RAF station, while new facilities are built at Lossiemouth.

  • 04 Feb 2020