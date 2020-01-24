How a remote fishing village inspired the story of Dracula
Video

Calls are being made for a new tourist trail to celebrate Bram Stoker's links to Scotland

Dracula has been one of literature's most enduring characters for more than a century. But perhaps less well known, is how the small fishing village of Cruden Bay in the North East may have helped to inspire the story.

Calls are now being made for a tourist trail to be created, celebrating the area’s connection with the author Bram Stoker. The Nine's Ben Philip has been finding out about the author's links to the North East.

  • 24 Jan 2020