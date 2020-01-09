Hospital food made at night in gluten-free drive
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Gluten-free food made at night in Aberdeen hospital to avoid contamination

Aberdeen Royal Infirmary's hospital kitchen has become the first in Scotland to be certified gluten free - by preparing food separately at night.

The hospital was previously buying in gluten-free meals.

Now the dishes are being made on site, but at night to avoid risk of contamination from certain ingredients being used during the day.

ARI is the first hospital kitchen in Scotland to achieve the Coeliac UK accreditation.

  • 09 Jan 2020