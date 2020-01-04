Media player
Police release CCTV images of cyclist missing since Hogmanay
Police have released CCTV footage of a man who has been missing from his home in Elgin since Hogmanay.
The last sighting of 57-year-old Antony Rodgers was caught on CCTV.
It was taken at about 22:05 on 31 December, as he cycled in Moray.
04 Jan 2020
