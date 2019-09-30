Flash flooding damages Aberdeenshire
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Flash flooding damage in Aberdeenshire

Heavy rain has caused damage to parts of Aberdeenshire.

Seven bridges have been swept away or badly damaged.

The surfaces of roads have also been washed away.

Aberdeenshire Councils says that the clean-up will be a long-term project.

  • 30 Sep 2019