Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Flash flooding damage in Aberdeenshire
Heavy rain has caused damage to parts of Aberdeenshire.
Seven bridges have been swept away or badly damaged.
The surfaces of roads have also been washed away.
Aberdeenshire Councils says that the clean-up will be a long-term project.
-
30 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-scotland-north-east-orkney-shetland-49886743/flash-flooding-damage-in-aberdeenshireRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window