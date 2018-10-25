Media player
Meet former oil worker Theo Robertson who is aiming for a world pole dancing title
A former oil worker turned pole dancer is hoping to compete in an international championships.
Theo Robertson from Aberdeen focused on athletic pole dancing after being made redundant from his job as a fluid analyst.
25 Oct 2018
