Police release CCTV of a red hat wearing man they want to speak to
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Stonehaven rape inquiry police release CCTV

Police investigating the rape of a woman following the Stonehaven Hogmanay fireballs event have released CCTV of a red hat wearing man they want to speak to.

The attack happened on or near the A90 northbound between Stonehaven and Portlethen early on 1 January.

  • 24 Apr 2013