Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Stonehaven rape inquiry police release CCTV
Police investigating the rape of a woman following the Stonehaven Hogmanay fireballs event have released CCTV of a red hat wearing man they want to speak to.
The attack happened on or near the A90 northbound between Stonehaven and Portlethen early on 1 January.
-
24 Apr 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-scotland-north-east-orkney-shetland-22283819/stonehaven-rape-inquiry-police-release-cctvRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window