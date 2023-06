Firefighters are tackling a wildfire which broke out south of Inverness.

Crews and six fire engines were sent to the Daviot area, near the Auchnahillin Holiday Park, at about 14:45 on Saturday.

The blaze is about 30 miles (48km) from Cannich - the site of another recent wildfire, thought to be the largest recorded in the UK.

It comes on the hottest day of the year for Scotland, after 27.6°C was recorded in Auchincruive, Ayrshire.