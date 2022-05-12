A mother with terminal cancer says she will struggle to heat her home this winter as she makes financial arrangements for her funeral.

Melanie Finlay from Inverness says her energy bills are expected to rise by 40% this year while her petrol costs are soaring due to hospital appointments.

Doctors have given her between 12-18 months to live as her metastatic cancer has spread to her bones, lungs, hips, knees, bone marrow.

She says there should be more support for the terminally ill, particularly amid the cost-of-living crisis.