Hatching of wild sea eagle live on camera

The hatching of a wild white-tailed eagle has been captured live on camera for the first time ever in the UK.

The young eaglet was born at RSPB Scotland’s Abernethy nature reserve.

It is the offspring of Shona and Finn, a pair who are nesting in the vast landscape of the Cairngorms Connect partnership, which RSPB Scotland is part of.

Eggs were first seen in the nest on 3 March and both parents have shared incubating duties since then.

The first egg hatched at 19:43 on Friday 8 April.