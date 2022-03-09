Work has begun on what is described as Scotland's first multi-purpose centre for young people with severe learning disabilities and complex needs.

The £4.1m Haven Centre is being built in Inverness.

When complete, it will have three two-bedroom respite flats for young adults up to the age of 30 and an indoor specialist children's play centre.

Elsie Normington, who spearheaded the project, said the idea for the centre was inspired by the challenges her son Andrew faced growing up.

The start of the construction work comes as Elsie celebrates her birthday.