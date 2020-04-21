Couple celebrate their ‘not wedding’ day

Video

A couple have held a mock wedding ceremony to mark the day they were meant to get married.

Laura McKinlay and Ruaridh Macmillan, who live near Falkirk, were due to wed on Saturday in Inverness.

But most marriages and civil partnerships are not taking place because of the lockdown.

Laura and Ruaridh held what they called a "not our wedding day" and linked up with family and friends via video calls.

They had fun on their special day, with Laura using a fitted bed sheet for the veil while Ruaridh wore his pyjamas instead of a kilt.