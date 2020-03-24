Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Employees should not be left to 'anguish' over work
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon outlines guidance to help employers decide whether they should remain open.
-
24 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-scotland-highlands-islands-52024725/coronavirus-employees-should-not-be-left-to-anguish-over-workRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window