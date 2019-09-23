Base jumper 'lucky' to survive hitting rock face
Base jumper 'lucky' to survive after hitting rock face

Base jumper Sam Percival has said he was lucky to survive being blown into a rock face before falling into "vicious" terrain.

He jumped from a pinnacle 1,030m (3,379ft) up on the An Teallach ridge in Wester Ross.

His parachute was caught by a gust of wind and he was turned around and blown against a face of the pinnacle.

