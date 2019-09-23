Deep down in secret WW2 fuel tanks

Deep down in secret WWII fuel tanks
Two friends have taken on a challenge to photograph a set of massive underground wartime fuel tanks.

The Inchindown oil storage facility is comprised of six monstrous tanks built between 1938 and 1941 for use during World War Two.

Photographers Simon Riddell and David Allen wanted to take a shot of tank one without digital technology and process and print the film negative on location.

