A trust set up in memory of Manchester bomb victim Eilidh Macleod hopes to raise money to give young people the "confidence to grow their musical skills".

Iagan Macneil, of the Eilidh Macleod Memorial Trust, said fundraisers would take part in the Great Manchester Run nearly two years after a terrorist attack in which 22 people died.

Fourteen-year-old Eilidh from Barra was in the city on 22 May to watch a performance by US singer Ariana Grande.

Mr Macneil told the BBC: "Eilidh was a great musician, she loved playing the bagpipes, it gave her a confidence that no other past-time ever did.

"Her father often says that Eilidh was a shy, bashful, typical 14-year-old, but you gave her a set of pipes and she would walk out of Hampden [Scotland's national football stadium] by herself. So we want other young people to have that same opportunity to grow in confidence in their musical skills."