Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Drivers on wrong side caught on dashcams
Dashcam footage has emerged of drivers narrowly avoiding head-on crashes with cars being driven on the wrong side of roads in the Highlands.
The videos have been uploaded to social media amid a local campaign to remind tourists to drive on the left.
Cars can be seen coming head-on on the wrong side of the road, including at a corner in the dark.
-
09 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-scotland-highlands-islands-47861204/near-misses-on-highlands-roads-captured-in-dashcam-footageRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window