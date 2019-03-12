Media player
Meet Kara - the parrot who enjoys trekking and teasing dogs
Kara is a seven-year-old African grey parrot who joins her owners for walks in the Scottish Highlands.
Her owners, Gordon Stirling and Stuart Lilley, moved to Laggan near Newtonmore last year to run a coffee shop. Kara likes to mimic words and phrases that she hears spoken by customers.
Stuart explains that "she winds up the dogs and they then get into trouble for going up to her cage, and they get told off".
12 Mar 2019
