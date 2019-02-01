Media player
'Call me he, call me she - I am at times both'
A drag queen from Inverness has been explaining what it is like to be a drag performer in the Highlands.
Darryl has two jobs - he works as a hospitality supervisor and also as a drag queen, going by the name Venus Guy-Trap.
He says only a few years ago there is no way he could imagine pursuing his dream of performing in Inverness.
