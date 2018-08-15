Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Dive into the world of basking sharks
Scientists believe basking sharks could be gathering in Scotland's seas to mate.
Video tag footage shows them being "sociable" in groups on the seabed.
Researchers from Scottish Natural Heritage and the University of Exeter have been studying the sharks since 2012.
-
15 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-scotland-highlands-islands-45197719/dive-into-the-world-of-basking-sharksRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window