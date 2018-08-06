Media player
Seals hide from circling orcas in Pentland Firth
About 60 seals flee to a rock to escape circling orcas in the Pentland Firth off Caithness.
Wildlife photographer Karen Munro observed the encounter.
The seals squeezed together on the rock as an adult orca slowly circled it along with a juvenile.
06 Aug 2018
