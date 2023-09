A man who sexually assaulted and murdered his 16-year-old sister in a park in Hamilton has been jailed for a minimum of 22 years.

Amber Gibson's body was found in Cadzow Glen on 28 November 2021, two days after she was last seen.

The judge, Lord Mulholland, described Connor Gibson's crimes as "truly evil".

Another man, Stephen Corrigan, who was found guilty of interfering with Amber's body, was jailed for nine years.