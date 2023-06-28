A swarm of about 20,000 bees which forced the closure of a city centre bar and restaurant has finally been removed after three days.

Experts used smoke to subdue the insects which had massed on a bin and railings at the 63rd+1st in Glasgow on Sunday morning.

They were then removed in boxes from the scene in Bothwell Street.

Staff had been forced to flee via the fire exit as the insects marked their territory at the front of the building.

They were eventually able to barricade the swarm from customers and reopen on Monday night while waiting for the bees to be taken away.