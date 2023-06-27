A Glasgow city centre bar and restaurant was forced to close after a huge swarm of bees gathered and nested outside.

The insects arrived in a mass swarm at the 63rd+1st on Sunday morning and gradually settled on a railing outside.

Staff were forced to flee via the fire exit as the insects marked their territory at the front.

The Bothwell Street bar closed for just over a day before it reopened on Monday evening.

The bees gradually relocated to the external side of a nearby wheelie bin.

Staff were able to wheel the bin away from the entrance and barricade it from the public.