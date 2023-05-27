UK trying to undermine devolution, says Yousaf

First Minister Humza Yousaf has accused the UK government of undermining devolution after it excluded glass from a pilot recycling scheme.

Glass bottles were a key part of Scottish proposals for the deposit return scheme (DRS), due to start in March - ahead of other UK schemes.

The UK government agreed for the scheme to go ahead in Scotland, but said it wanted to ensure it "aligned" with plans in other nations.

The move casts doubt over whether the Scottish scheme can go ahead.

Mr Yousaf told the BBC: "They're not just trying to scupper the DRS - they're trying to undermine devolution. We've seen it multiple times.

"Not only is it bad in terms of devolution and self government, it's really poor for the environment. If we don't include glass that's 600 million bottles that won't be moved from our streets, our beaches and our parks."