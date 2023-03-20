I had a feeling my son would not come back from Iraq

The mother of a teenage soldier who was killed by a roadside bomb in Iraq almost 19 years ago feared she would never see him again as he went to war just weeks after completing his training.

Fusilier Gordon Gentle, from Pollok, Glasgow, was just 19 when he was killed while on a routine patrol in Basra on 28 June 2004.

Ms Gentle went on to become an fierce critic of the war.

The mother-of-two spoke to BBC Scotland's The Nine to mark the 20th anniversary of the start of the conflict.

Ms Gentle said: "The day we left him at the train station I knew. Something just told me.

"I just told his Dad: 'Gordon is not coming back.'

"I don't know why but I just had that feeling."