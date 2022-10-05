A primary school which was targeted by racist abuse online after a visit by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will not quit social media, its head teacher has vowed.

Clare Harker made the pledge as police investigate the comments directed at St Albert's in Pollokshields, Glasgow on Twitter.

She said: "As I was relaxing on Friday night, after a very successful visit from our first minister, and celebrating what was a good day I was sent the first racist tweet that was put against our name online."

Ms Harker added: "I have to be honest and say we are used to this.

"We are not used to it on the scale it has been on but in the 10 years I have been at St Albert's primary school I am used to this happening and, certainly, this is the lived experience of most of our community."