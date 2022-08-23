UK intelligence agencies have been accused of tipping off Indian authorities about British national Jagtar Singh Johal before his abduction and alleged torture by Punjab police.

Speaking to the BBC, Mr Johal's brother Gurpreet asked the UK government to bring Jagtar back home.

Mr Johal was an active blogger and campaigner for Sikh human rights. In India, he has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder and being a member of a terrorist gang.