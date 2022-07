Police officers were allegedly attacked with "street furniture" during a mass brawl as football fans made their way to the Rangers vs Tottenham Hotspur match in Glasgow.

The disturbance took place at about 13:30 on Saturday ahead of the pre-season friendly at Ibrox Stadium.

Footage posted on social media shows a large group of fans fighting and wearing face coverings.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.