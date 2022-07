A Tesco store in South Lanarkshire was evacuated on Saturday after a woman was stabbed.

The superstore in Dalmarnock Road, Rutherglen, was closed while police dealt with the serious assault.

A woman, 25, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University hospital . Her condition is unknown.

A 34-year-old man has been arrested.

Read more: Superstore evacuated after woman, 25, is stabbed