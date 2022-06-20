For the first 10 years of her life in the UK, Aysha Aljaf relied on an interpreter.

She arrived in England in 2008 on a spouse's visa, having fled her home in Kurdistan, in northern Iraq - her husband had already gone through the UK's asylum process.

The mother of two went on to learn some English through college, but did not have the confidence to tackle conversations on her own.

That was until she moved to Scotland and discovered a group of refugee women, who met in a small church in Renfrewshire to share their sewing skills and talk amongst friends.