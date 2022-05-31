Searching for life on Mars from a Scottish island

In a flat on the island of Cumbrae, off the west coast of Scotland, a geologist has turned his kitchen into a hub in the search for signs of life on Mars.

Prof John Parnell learned to spot the signs of life in rocks while studying oil and gas exploration at the University of Aberdeen.

He is now using his skills to train scientists working on Europe's first Mars rover.

Those running the project will make decisions based on images sent back by the rover as it travels over the planet's surface.

But they need practice interpreting the pictures that will beamed back to them from millions of miles away.

Using a video link from his kitchen in Millport, the seaside town on the popular island, Prof Parnell guides the scientists on where to look for evidence of life as they take the rover's instruments on practice runs in field sites around Europe.