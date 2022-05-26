Parents of primary children in the southside of Glasgow have launched a "bike bus", which they say is growing in popularity.

The idea is for a large group of children to cycle to school on an agreed route, with parents encircling them and monitoring traffic.

Every Friday around 45 parents and children cycle to Shawlands Primary, smiling, cheering and bells ringing.

Since the scheme launched in October, parents from another three primary schools in Glasgow have asked organisers for help in setting up their own groups.