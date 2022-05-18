Among tens of thousands of Rangers fans in Seville are the grandsons of club legend Walter Smith.

Zac Smith, 11, his 10-year-old brother Tom and their twin 14-year-old cousins Jack and Adam are lucky enough to have tickets to the game.

Walter Smith died last year but the boys said their grandfather would have been "having a blast" among the Rangers fans at tonight's final against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Zac said: "Obviously my papa made it to the final and didn't win it - we're trying to make up for that today."