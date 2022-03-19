Campaigners march in Glasgow to welcome refugees

Hundreds of campaigners have gathered in Glasgow for a march to welcome refugees, held to mark UN Anti-Racism Day.

The march began at Kelvingrove Park and ended with a rally at George Square in the city centre.

It was held alongside a march in London organised by Stand up to Racism and supported by the TUC. Another march will be held in Cardiff on Sunday.

Scottish TUC General Secretary, Roz Foyer, said: “The STUC is proud to join with community activists and trade unionists from across Scotland to support Stand up to Racism’s action in Glasgow.

"We know the anti-racist fight back, needs to happen, both in our workplaces, and in our communities.”