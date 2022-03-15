It has taken Castlemilk residents three years of hard effort to get a major store serving affordable fresh food.

The neighbourhood - on the south side of Glasgow - is three miles from its nearest big supermarket, with locals relying instead on shops in its dilapidated shopping arcade.

Now council leader Susan Aitken has told residents to expect an announcement of a "household name" supermarket for the area.

It comes as Glasgow City Council awarded the owners of The Braes Shopping Centre £3.35m over the next two years to develop the precinct and attract business.