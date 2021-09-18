Thousands take part in Orange walks in Glasgow

Thousands of people have attended Orange Order marches through Glasgow.

Police said there were "outbreaks of racist and sectarian singing" by some of those supporting the processions.

It said the behaviour was "utterly unacceptable" and a number of arrests had been made in connection with various offences.

The Orange Order has said there had been parades in Glasgow for 200 years with "very, very little trouble".

It insisted the group was not anti-Catholic.